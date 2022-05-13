Zacks Investment Research Lowers Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) to Sell

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversey Holdings Ltd. is a provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions. Diversey Holdings Ltd. is based in FORT MILL, S.C. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ DSEY traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. Diversey has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Diversey by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Diversey by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diversey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

