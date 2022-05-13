Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdco LLC provides an on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs. Fathom Holdco LLC, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FATH. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Shares of NYSE:FATH opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, CNC machining, injection molding and tooling, and sheet metal fabrication, as well as urethane casting, model assembly and finishing, engineering and design support, and quality inspection services for the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors.

