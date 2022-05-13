Zacks Investment Research Lowers RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPT. StockNews.com started coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in RPT Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,629,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in RPT Realty by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in RPT Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

