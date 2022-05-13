Zacks Investment Research Lowers TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TotalEnergies’ first-quarter earnings were better than expected. TTE is gaining from new startups, increase in commodity prices, well-spread LNG assets and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon producing regions. TTE streamlines its portfolio through acquisitions and divestitures. TTE is making regular investments to expand renewable operation and aims to achieve net-zero emission by 2050. In the past month, shares have outperformed the industry. However, TTE’s profitability is likely to have been impacted by natural decline in the oil and natural gas fields. TTE remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production. TTE has operations in some politically-troubled regions and the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict might affect profitability.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.00) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.25.

NYSE:TTE opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $134.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,605,000 after buying an additional 1,081,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,974,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

