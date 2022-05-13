Zacks Investment Research Lowers TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on TTEC. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.67.

TTEC stock opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TTEC will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 370.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 498,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392,281 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 479,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,427,000 after buying an additional 49,673 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 468,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,318,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,703,000 after buying an additional 94,795 shares during the period. 37.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

