Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on KLIC. StockNews.com lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.40.

KLIC stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,079. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.30. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,686,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,405,000 after purchasing an additional 69,606 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,602,000 after acquiring an additional 962,656 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,527,000 after acquiring an additional 719,765 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,515,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,291,000 after acquiring an additional 313,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,236,000 after acquiring an additional 455,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

