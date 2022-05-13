Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) to Hold

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 297,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,345,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

