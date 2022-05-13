Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Vericel alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VCEL. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. Vericel has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vericel by 102.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vericel by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

About Vericel (Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.