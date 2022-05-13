Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Lowered to $193.00 at Citigroup

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.50.

NASDAQ ZLAB traded up $5.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.05. 24,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $181.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 324.08% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

