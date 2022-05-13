Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.86) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($1.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $46.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.72 million.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.46. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $181.92.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 488.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. Macquarie started coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after buying an additional 231,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,104,000 after buying an additional 177,639 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

