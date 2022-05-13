ZENZO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $705.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $195,780.92 and $705.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00111969 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000648 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00022003 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017168 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 53.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00291633 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

