ZEON Tops One Day Volume of $112,984.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 30.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $45.99 million and approximately $112,984.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

