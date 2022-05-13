Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.95.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.49. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

