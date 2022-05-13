Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.95.
Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.49. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
