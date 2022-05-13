Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.99-$5.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.22 billion-$8.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.42 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.29.

Zoetis stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.85 and a 200 day moving average of $203.83. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $158.27 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

