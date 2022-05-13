Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.99-$5.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.22 billion-$8.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.42 billion.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.29.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $165.33. 2,239,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,044. The firm has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.83. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $158.27 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,115,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,130,000 after acquiring an additional 209,028 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Zoetis by 88.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 414,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,066,000 after acquiring an additional 194,874 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $18,357,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zoetis by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,076,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,952,000 after purchasing an additional 61,231 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

