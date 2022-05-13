ZooKeeper (ZOO) Market Cap Hits $4.33 Million

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $185,725.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 46.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.70 or 0.00532989 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,758.75 or 2.06116443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00035812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 149,771,178 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

