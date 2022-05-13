Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $13,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,210,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

Shares of ZS opened at $137.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.62 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

