Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.80.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $678.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Zumiez by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.