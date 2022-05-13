Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Upgraded to Buy at Baader Bank

Baader Bank upgraded shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Baader Bank currently has CHF 140 price target on the stock.

ZRSEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of Zur Rose Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 230 to CHF 135 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zur Rose Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Zur Rose Group stock remained flat at $$106.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.15 and a 200-day moving average of $227.27. Zur Rose Group has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $425.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

