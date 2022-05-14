$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EngageSmart.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESMT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.05.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $71,526,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $43,808,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $35,688,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EngageSmart stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 546,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,353. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

