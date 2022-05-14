$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $85.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. 68,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.52 million, a PE ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 30.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 83,867 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 0.4% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,130,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 84.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 669,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

