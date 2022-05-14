$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.06. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRLT shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:BRLT traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $20.39.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $181,873.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,135,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 48,595 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $585,569.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,626 shares of company stock worth $2,148,899 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

