$0.11 EPS Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Zendesk reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $70,466.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,433 shares of company stock valued at $9,969,972 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk stock traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,721. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.60.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

