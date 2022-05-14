$0.12 EPS Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.20. ProAssurance posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.72 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRA stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.82. 221,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,990. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.40. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ProAssurance by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

