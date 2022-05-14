$0.14 EPS Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.13. Datto reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million.

Several research analysts have commented on MSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a report on Monday, April 11th. William Blair cut shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

In related news, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $44,620.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $1,060,700.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 459,882 shares of company stock valued at $13,398,569. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Datto during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Datto by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datto by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Datto by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSP opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. Datto has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 129.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.72 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

