-$0.20 EPS Expected for FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FREYR Battery.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.48) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FREY. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FREYR Battery by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in FREYR Battery by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FREY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.67. 1,171,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,839. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $893.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FREYR Battery (FREY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.