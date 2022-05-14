-$0.21 EPS Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.12). 2U posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 2U in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. 2U has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek bought 26,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis acquired 33,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of 2U by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

