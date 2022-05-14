-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKTGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MiNK Therapeutics.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have commented on INKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

INKT stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INKT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiNK Therapeutics (Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

