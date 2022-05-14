$0.25 EPS Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.23. BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

NASDAQ BJRI traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,569. The firm has a market cap of $601.94 million, a PE ratio of 856.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.