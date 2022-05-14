$0.68 EPS Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.81. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on MTCH. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $4.03 on Monday, hitting $77.51. 2,884,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group has a 52-week low of $67.87 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

