$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group also posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Shares of PEG opened at $68.58 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average is $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,966. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

