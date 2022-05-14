$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) will post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.81. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Truist Financial cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Shares of IART stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $59.32. The company had a trading volume of 320,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,061. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $76.70.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 20.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

