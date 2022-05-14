-$0.95 EPS Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($3.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 136.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.50) EPS.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.
Shares of ESPR stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. 1,277,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,839. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $26.77.
About Esperion Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.