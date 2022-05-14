-$0.95 EPS Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($3.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 136.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.50) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of ESPR stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. 1,277,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,839. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $26.77.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

