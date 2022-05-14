-$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Rating) will announce ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.92). Beam Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.87) to ($3.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.01) to ($3.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 395.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.35) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $370,087.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,374,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,481,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,373 shares of company stock worth $2,706,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,903,000 after acquiring an additional 217,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,712,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,764,000 after acquiring an additional 542,819 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,448,000 after acquiring an additional 217,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,131,000 after acquiring an additional 281,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.59. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

About Beam Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.