-$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) will announce ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.92). Beam Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.87) to ($3.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.01) to ($3.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beam Therapeutics.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 395.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.35) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $370,087.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,374,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,481,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,373 shares of company stock worth $2,706,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,903,000 after acquiring an additional 217,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,712,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,764,000 after acquiring an additional 542,819 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,448,000 after acquiring an additional 217,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,131,000 after acquiring an additional 281,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.59. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

About Beam Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.