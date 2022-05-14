$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.77. PotlatchDeltic reported earnings per share of $2.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 48,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 191,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.