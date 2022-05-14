$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) to report $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.55. Omnicom Group reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,259 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 766.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,693,000 after purchasing an additional 704,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,574,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMC traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.01. 1,187,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

