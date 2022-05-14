$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68. MarketAxess posted earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.67.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $6.12 on Friday, reaching $263.38. 290,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.78 and a 200-day moving average of $352.13. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $249.89 and a 52-week high of $498.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

In other news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 196.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,623,000 after buying an additional 41,921 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

