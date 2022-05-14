$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $7.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $8.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.58. 1,032,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.78 and a 200 day moving average of $166.81.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

