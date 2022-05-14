$10.49 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) to announce $10.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.31 billion to $10.68 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $8.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $44.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.69 billion to $44.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $46.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.19 billion to $47.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($129.45) to £115 ($141.78) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($141.78) to £120 ($147.95) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

AZN traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.14. 5,831,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,214,939. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,518,000 after purchasing an additional 555,607 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after purchasing an additional 732,959 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,022,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

