$105.25 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $105.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $105.50 million. Luxfer reported sales of $99.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $431.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $428.00 million to $434.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $465.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.68 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on LXFR. StockNews.com cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

LXFR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 50,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.08. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $445.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Luxfer by 39.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Luxfer by 456.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luxfer (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.