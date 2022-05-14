$117.55 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) will post sales of $117.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.37 million. Qualys posted sales of $99.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $485.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.49 million to $487.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $571.80 million, with estimates ranging from $556.40 million to $598.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QLYS. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,174,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $6.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.30. 627,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,246. Qualys has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $150.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

