12,673 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.09.

General Motors stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.21. 22,437,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,859,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

