13,241 Shares in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.82. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Qurate Retail’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on QRTEA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

