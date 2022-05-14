137 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $174.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $156.51 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

