1,423 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,423 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Salesforce by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CICC Research began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $166.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 111.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.39 and a 200-day moving average of $229.95. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.64 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,703,794 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

