$143.29 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $143.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.54 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $126.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $558.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.45 million to $561.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $586.89 million, with estimates ranging from $582.61 million to $595.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $314,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USPH traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,059. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.68. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $123.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.