17,398 Shares in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $259,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 72.2% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $604,000.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of EYLD stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $38.42.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.