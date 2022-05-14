$179.86 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) to report sales of $179.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.50 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $166.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $723.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $722.46 million to $724.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $803.46 million, with estimates ranging from $797.50 million to $813.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.78. The company had a trading volume of 381,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 1.89. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $112.15 and a one year high of $188.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 29.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 39.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 65.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 65.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,470.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 72,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

