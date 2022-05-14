1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Short Interest Update

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EFSH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 12,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,874. 1847 has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.

1847 Company Profile

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers.

