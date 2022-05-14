1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Short Interest Update

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EFSH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 12,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,874. 1847 has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.
1847 Company Profile
