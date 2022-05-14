18,658 Shares in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 4.66% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,841,000.

Shares of FPXE stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%.

